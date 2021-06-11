Juice Jar reopening Saturday after closing during pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After over a year, Juice Jar is open for business.

Juice Jar closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and a shortage of employees. In June 2020, it tried to reopen but had to close again. Now, the staff is back and ready to serve customers.

Juice Jar is opening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gypsy Blue Flower Truck will also be there from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“You know I think a lot of small business had to pause a lot of the things they were thinking about doing. That can be difficult because you do obviously know what to do. Should we order these signs? Should we put out these promotions? Should we do these types of things cause you don’t know if in a week or whatever are we gonna close,” said Jill Howard, co-owner.

Juice Jar is located at 6312 Covington Rd. and offers cold-pressed, organic cleanses and juices as well as smoothies and acai bowls.