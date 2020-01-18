Juice Jar offers ways to ‘refresh’ your diet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Many people are trying to be healthy in the new year, and it can be hard to stay on track. The Juice Jar has ways to kickstart a healthy habit, or refresh yourself from maybe overindulging.

The health food spot is featured in Fort Wayne Magazine’s January issue. The article focuses on juice cleanses the Juice Jar offers.

Some of the offers include a one-day cleanse, a 3-day cleanse, and more. These offer an opportunity to “start-over” if you need to hit the refresh button on your diet.

Beyond juice cleanses, the Juice Jar has other drinks and treats to please everyone.

To learn more about the Juice Jar, click here.

To learn more about Fort Wayne Magazine, click here.