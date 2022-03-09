FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Purdue Fort Wayne announced Wednesday that “An Evening with Judy Woodruff”, originally scheduled for March 24, has been postponed. Woodruff, a broadcast pioneer who has spent five decades breaking stories and glass ceilings, was set to speak on campus thanks to the university’s longtime partnership with PBS Fort Wayne – and in celebration of the public television station’s 45th anniversary.

Purdue Fort Wayne and PBS Fort Wayne are exploring the likelihood of moving the visit to the university’s fall semester.