Judge pulls public defender for boyfriend in toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has agreed to appoint a new public defender by a Fort Wayne man in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler.

It was Friday when Shane A. Patton pleaded guilty to two counts of felony Neglect of a Dependent related to the January 2018 death of 2-year-old Jocelyn Belcher. He told WANE 15’s Angelica Robinson that he was forced by a public defender to sign a plea deal due to a lack of options.

Hours after entering the guilty plea, Patton’s bond was revoked and a warrant issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, though, Patton appeared for a hearing inside Allen Superior Court. He was taken into custody in the courtroom.

During the hearing, Chief Public Defender Michelle Kraus requested a new public defender be appointed to the case.

This comes after Patton secretly recorded a conversation had between him and his court-appointed attorney Ryan Gardener. The audio was posted to social media, she said.

Kraus maintained that Gardner did nothing wrong. He did not threaten or force Patton to sign the plea deal, she said. Kraus said Gardner gave sound legal advice, however acknowledged a clear conflict of interest and distrust between the two.

A judge granted both requests.

Patton will next appear in court Aug. 13 to determine his bond and assign a new public defender. During that hearing, a judge will discuss if Patton’s not guilty plea can be withdrawn.

BACKGROUND:

Baby Jocelyn was found unresponsive in a home in the 200 block of Butler street Jan. 27. According to court documents, Jocelyn’s mother, Crystal Belcher, found the toddler wrapped in a blanket in the corner of the crib. When Belcher pulled the blanket away, Jocelyn was blue and barely breathing.

Patton said he was not at the home the night the child died. He was gone from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. He said woke up at 11 a.m. to Belcher screaming that Jocelyn was dead. He said he called 911.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said she died from lack of oxygen due to compression of the neck.

Patton had been on the run for 9 months after Jocelyn was found dead. He said he went into hiding because he feared he would go to jail for something he did not do. He said he had been in communication with Belcher the entire time.

“Nobody came to me and said you have a warrant,” he said. “They didn’t arrest me and I was out on bond. So I wasn’t technically a fugitive. They were looking for me for questioning. [Crystal] told me stay put stay where you’re at at and I’ll get this taken care of.”

Police arrested Crystal Belcher on a felony charge of Neglect of a Dependent in April. Days later, Patton was charged and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody six months later.

Belcher pleaded guilty in March to two counts of neglect. She’s set to be sentenced Aug. 2. She faces three years in prison and five years of probation, according to the terms of a plea agreement.