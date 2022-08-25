The Federal Courthouse on Harrison Street is under construction as is the plan for a new jail.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A federal judge on a lawsuit against Allen County over overcrowding at the jail has ordered county officials to lock down a site for a new facility and hire more jailers.

Allen County officials met with U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty in a hearing Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne.

During the hearing, Leichty pushed county official to ameliorate human rights violations at the existing Allen County Jail, the subject of a federal lawsuit brought about by the Indiana ACLU and inmates on behalf of current and future incarcerated people.

A crowd gathered at the Federal Building in downtown Fort Wayne on Thrusday, Aug. 25, 2022.

Since March 31, when Leichty delivered his opinion in favor of the ACLU and the inmates, the lawsuit’s defendants – Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and the commissioners – were given ultimatums by federal judge Damon R. Leichty to reduce overcrowding and understaffing.

While the commissioners are ordered to find a property and come forth with a purchase agreement, the sheriff was tasked with finding more ways to hire more confinement officers, including requesting money from the County Council.

Something new in the discussion is the role of the criminal courts. Leichty said he wants to meet with JRAC – the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council – a group of high level judges and court officials that oversee Allen County Community Corrections in an effort to include more community participation, he said.

Thursday’s hearing drew a large crowd, many who were against the county’s initial option to build a new jail at Adams Center Road and Paulding Road, on county owned land. The plan has been questioned due to the location’s proximity to schools.

Leichty set another status hearing for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. At that December meeting, he requested that Elevatus architect, Cory Miller, be present to explain construction benchmarks.

