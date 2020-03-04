Judge: Huntington Schools ‘rightful owner’ of Kriegbaum Field

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington North High School officially owns its football field and can do with it what it wants, a judge has ruled.

A Huntington Superior Court special judge has ruled that the Huntington County Community School Corporation is the sole owner of Kriegbaum Field, the Huntington North football field. In a ruling announced Wednesday, the special judge removed restrictions on use of the land.

The district is looking to relocate the football field.

FILE – Kriegbaum Field (Google Maps)

BACKGROUND

Back in 1927, John Phillip Kriegbaum owned the land and he decided to donate it to the city of Huntington’s public school system to be used as an athletic field. However there was a stipulation that if the school corporation stopped using the land for athletics, it would be returned to the grantors and/or their heirs.

In the 1960s, Huntington County began consolidating schools within the county, which led to the creation of the Huntington County Community School System. In 1964, the school district took control and ownership of Kriegbaum Field.

Fast forward more than five decades to 2018, when discussions began on whether to move the football field from its current location on North Jefferson Street to a new location. That raised questions of what would happen to the land if the stadium moved, based on the 1927 agreement.

So in February 2019, the school district filed a civil suit to maintain legal ownership of the land, even though it would no longer be used for athletic events. The argument being that the Kriegbaums should have asked for legal enforcement of the donation stipulation when the school mergers were taking place in the 1960s. The district has maintained that the 1927 agreement only applied to the now defunct Huntington City School, not Huntington North High School.

However, multiple Kriegbaum descendants disagreed with that interpretation of the agreement.

NEXT STEPS

As the “sole and rightful owner of Kriegbaum Field,” Huntington County Community School Corporation said in a statement Wednesday its board will determine the future of the land.

“The future of the property will be part of the Board’s fiscal planning and strategic decision-making and the Board may see fit to use the land for other purposes as the Board considers how to best manage all the assets and liabilities of the school corporation for its stakeholders,” the district said in a statement.

“HCCSC will continue to use Kriegbaum Field as a valuable community asset. HCCSC will continue preserving the legacy of the Kriegbaum family for their important place in the history of our athletic programs and community.”