PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Paulding County judge has granted a request to exhume the remains of a 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped, raped, and killed in 1960.

Judge Michael Wehrkamp on Tuesday authorized an order to disinter the remains of Nancy Eagleson from Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding.

Eagleson was walking home from the movies with her 5-year-old sister, Sheryl, the evening of Nov. 13, 1960, when a car pulled up beside the girls and a man asked if he could give them a ride. “No, thank you, we’re almost there,” Eagleson told him.

The man then got out of the car and pulled Eagleson into the backseat of his car and drove off.

Raccoon hunters came across her body about five hours later, in a wooded area outside 7 miles from her home. She’d been sexually assaulted and shot in the head.

The case has gone unsolved since. Physical evidence recovered at the time has since been lost.

The family of Eagleson hopes DNA – and science that didn’t exist in 1960 – can crack the 62-year-old cold case.

Eagleson’s sister, Merrill, launched a GoFundMe and organized a fundraiser to raise money for ” investigation costs, legal fees, and a memorial.” The Porchlight Project, an Ohio nonprofit that supports the families of the missing and murdered, will cover the costs of DNA testing and genetic genealogy.

“Our family has been devastated by the loss of Nancy,” Merrill Miller wrote in the GoFundMe. “My father and mother passed away never knowing who killed their daughter.”

The judge gave the cemetery 75 days to exhume Eagleson’s remains. The court must then be notified after the remains are reinterred.