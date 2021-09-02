Judge dismisses Ceruti’s lawsuit vs. Holcomb and Allen County health department

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has dismissed Fort Wayne catering company Ceruti’s lawsuit against the Allen County Health Department, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state of Indiana that alleged capacity restrictions put in place at the height of the pandemic crippled its business.

Allen County Superior Court Civil Judge Jennifer DeGroote last week dismissed the lawsuit, granting a motion filed by the health department, Holcomb and the state.

The lawsuit was first filed in March 2021. In it, owner Joe Ceruti alleged he’d been “discriminated” against by Holcomb’s 5-stage reopening plan, which placed capacity restrictions on places like banquet halls.

Ceruti claimed in the lawsuit that his business lost 49 events in March and April 2020, due to cancellation resulting in a substantial loss of revenue, food, and products, which he blamed on Governor Holcomb’s executive order.

Holcomb told WANE 15 in a statement when the lawsuit was filed that the state did it’s “homework before we create executive orders.” He added that he was confident in his authority to set in place “requirements that save Hoosier lives.”

Among her findings, Judge DeGroote found that Ceruti’s request for relief against Gov. Holcomb was now moot because the restrictions that hampered Ceruti’s had been rescinded, and Holcomb’s powers did not violate the state Constitution. Also, Judge DeGroote found that the Allen County Health Department was within its authority to implement restrictions and requirements.