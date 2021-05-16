Joshua’s Temple donates 2,500 boxes of free food Sunday

The food came from a collaboration with “Project Hood” in Chicago, which is a church that works to alleviate hunger in the city’s south side.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Joshua’s Temple and its partner organization, Joshua’s Hand, donated 2,500 boxes of free food on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been in before, and I know exactly how it feels,” said Cedric Walker, the lead pastor at the church. “So, if we can lend a hand of help to some in the community…We just want to remove some of those issues.

The boxes included dairy products, pasta and sauce and vegetables.

“The pandemic’s got a good portion of people immunized and we’re coming back out again still effects people are still feeling the effects of loss of income,” said Walker. “We’re just trying to do what we can to help the community, those folks who are having food shortages.”

The food came from a collaboration with “Project Hood” in Chicago, which is a church that works to alleviate hunger in the city’s south side.