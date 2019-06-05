Joseph Decuis stops business with farm accused of animal abuse

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) - Northeast Indiana company, Joseph Decuis, will no longer do business with a famous Indiana dairy farm now being investigated for animal abuse.

The business cancelation came after a video was released showing workers kicking and throwing young calves at Fair Oaks Farms in northwest Indiana. The graphic video was secretly taken by animal rights group Animal Recovery Mission last year and began circulating online Tuesday.

Joseph Decuis Proprietor Alice Eshelman said her Roanoke-based company sold four types of Fair Oaks cheese at their Joseph Decuis Emporium store. Eshelman told WANE 15 after seeing the video, they will no longer do business with Fair Oaks and canceled a cheese order Wednesday morning.

Eshelman issued this statement following the decision saying:

"The video is heartbreaking. They do not have the same values we have. We bought cheese from them because they were local. It is a terrible thing that happened to the animals. We hope this is a wake-up call for the business and that they will correct the problem and become more transparent about the treatment of their animals."

Fair Oaks Farms also issued a statement about the abuse investigation saying four employees involved in the alleged abuse have been fired.