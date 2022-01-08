Join the circus this winter with the Botanical Conservatory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Come one, come all to the greatest circus garden in town.

The Botanical Conservatory invites everyone to join the circus and clown around in the winter exhibit ‘Under the Big Top.’

Acrobatic tricks and topiary animals are just a few of the marvels to experience at the gardens until April 17.

The opening day includes special activities today between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with regular admission.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 17, and free for ages 2 and under.