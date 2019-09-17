Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill semi grill to visit Fort Wayne for charity fundraiser

The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will grill up bratwursts in the parking lot in front of the Aunt Millie’s headquarters at 350 Pearl St. on Sept. 26, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sausage maker Johnsonville’s Big Taste Grill giant semi-grill will visit Fort Wayne later this month to raise money for charities with grilled meat.

The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will grill up bratwursts in the parking lot in front of the Aunt Millie’s headquarters at 350 Pearl St. on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Big Taste Grill is a semi converted into a grill. At 20 feet tall, a 65 feet long and 6 feet in diameter, the 53,000 pound grill can cook up 2,000 brats per hour.

It tours around the nation, visiting events to raise money for local nonprofits. To date, it has helped to raise more than $4 million for charities and disaster-relief efforts, Johnsonville said.

In Fort Wayne, the grilling rig will raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the Euell A. Wilson Center, which serves children and their families through a programs focusing on education, positive engagement and empowerment.

Johnsonville said in a release that both charities are “near and dear to the family owners of Aunt Millie’s.”

The bratwurst lunch will be served on a Johnsonville bun, baked by Aunt Millie’s. A single bratwurst will be available for $3, or with chips and soda for $5.