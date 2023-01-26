FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Looking for something different to give to that special someone for Valentine’s Day? Well if they happen to like going to see TinCaps games at Parkview Field, you’re in luck.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering a Valentine’s Day package that will be delivered by none other than Johnny TinCap.

The Valentine’s Day package includes:

2 tickets to any game at Parkview Field during the 2023 season, excluding July 4 (click here to see the schedule)

Flower bouquet

Cookie cake

Photo from Johnny’s surprise delivery

The cost of the package is $100.

Deliveries will be made in the Fort Wayne area on Tuesday, February 14.

Sign-ups are limited, so make sure to schedule yours today by contacting TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby, who can be reached at 260-407-2809 and feasby@tincaps.com.

The last day to order is Friday, February 10 (noon).

Looking ahead, Opening Day at Parkview Field this year is Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) as the TinCaps take on the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. Before that, the TinCaps start their season on the road at West Michigan on April 6.

While season ticket plans and group outings are already on sale, tickets to single games will go on sale later in February.