FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved festival is back in Fort Wayne this weekend with a twist in honor of Hunger Action Month.

The 48th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival is Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed Park, and the festival has partnered with Community Harvest Food Bank to host a food drive. Admission to the festival is still free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate.

Organizers said this year’s edition will be “a grand commemoration of both tradition and innovation,” while celebrating as always the life and legacy of American pioneer John Chapman. More than 100 booths will be set up with crafts, handmade goods, and pioneer demonstrations that take attendees back to the 1800s.

Check out the festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Festival organizers remind attendees that pets are not allowed at the event, with the exception of service animals.

Collection barrels for food donations will be set up around the festival grounds.

“Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful impact in providing nourishment and hope to those facing challenging times,” organizers said in the press release. “Remember, Johnny Appleseed started with just a handful of seeds.”

Learn more about the weekend’s festivities on the official website.