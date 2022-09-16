Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend in Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Up to 300,000 people are expected to attend the Johnny Appleseed Festival this weekend in Fort Wayne.

Dawn Quick is the owner of Donni Belle Studios. They refurbish crafts and jewelry to make unique products.

“I used to do this festival years ago with my parents and then later on I took an 18-year break, and I decided I really couldn’t pass it up and I approached my friend and we’ve been doing it since 2015,” Quick said.

“A lot of new things that are repurposed and given life once again,” Quick said.

Donni Belle is one of 200 vendors offering food, crafts and more at this weekend’s festival.

There is one thing that makes this festival stick out from others. Organizer Becky Butler says it’s like traveling back in time.

“The neat thing about our festival is that everything is done period specific to Johnny Appleseed time.

There’s no electricity and propane. All the cooking is done under open fires with wood or charcoal and we’ve gone back in history in that time,” Butler said.

Festival hours are Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Parking at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is $8 with cash or credit. Some vendors do accept credit cards, but not all of them do.

New this year are the former ponies from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo with rides for $8.

The Traders and Trappers have been moved from Parnell Avenue to the green space near the river.