Johnny Appleseed Festival returns for in-person festivities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is returning for its 46th year. After being canceled last year, the event returns to its in-person format.

Johnny Appleseed is one of the biggest festivals in the area. Festival board members feel confident to bring the event back this year because it is outdoors. However, they are encouraging attendees to wear masks and don’t come out if they feel ill.

The festival is free to attend. Vendors set up are often nonprofits, and rely on any money raised as a fundraiser. Vendors include crafters, food, trappers and traders, and demonstrators.

The festival is Saturday, September 18th, and Sunday, September 19th. It’s located at Johnny Appleseed Park, otherwise known as Archer Park.

You can click here to learn more.