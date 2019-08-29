Johnny Appleseed Festival offering 1st-ever 5K run/walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time, the popular Johnny Appleseed Festival will include a run/walk.

The inaugural Johnny Appleseed 5K Run/Walk will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 before the festival opens for the day. The run will take participants along the River Greenway from Johnny Appleseed Park over the river to the Purdue Fort Wayne campus and back.

Participants will receive a T-shirt and commemorative mug. Awards will be given to the overall and masters male and female finishers, along with the top three finishers in their age groups.

Registration is $30. Click HERE to register. Registration ends Aug. 31.

The 45th annual Johnny Appleseed Festival runs Sept. 21-22 at Johnny Appleseed Park in Fort Wayne.