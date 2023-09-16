FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday marks the start of the 48 annual Johnny Appleseed festival, where participants can be transported back in time to the 1840s.

The festival celebrates the life of Johnny Appleseed aka John Chapman while also simulating a historically accurate representation of the time period. The festival features food, entertainment and a farmers market showing off handmade crafts.

The festival also features trappers and traders to show off a profession of the time period.

This year the Boy Scouts ride has returned for the kids to enjoy as well as a whole area dedicated to kids, making it an event for the whole family. The largest attraction of the festival is the historical representation, not only in the way the festival is set up but also that there are no modern conveniences allowed.

Cooking must be done over an open fire, without the use of propane gas and all vendors must dress time period appropriately to take attendees back in time.

The festival will run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the festival and to see an outline of events head to their website.