FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year comes with a change in the layout.

Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival”. Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.

The section off Parnell Avenue has been its home until this year. Trappers N’ Traders can now be found on the other side of the park near the St. Joseph River.

Updated map for the Johnny Appleseed Festival

The Facebook post explained the change was made due to uneven ground and lack of shade in the former but familiar area. The new location provides shelter under trees in a space that’s easier for vendors and attendees to move around, organizers said.

The map above shows this year’s layout for the festival.