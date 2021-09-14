Johnnie Mae Farm to offer free tours for Local Food Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Johnnie Mae Farm, based out of the renovated fire station #9 building, is offering free tours of the urban farm and fire station to celebrate Local Food Week.

The family-friendly tour will “stretch your understanding of growing food” and showcase the historic firehouse. The tour includes samples of pedal-powered green smoothies.

Johnnie Mae Farm grows vegetables, fruits, and herbs on-site for the residents of Renaissance

Pointe and surrounding neighborhoods. It offers a variety of seasonal produce, including: fresh herbs,

collards, kale, beets, summer squash, zucchini, okra and green tomatoes.

The free tours will take place throughout Local Food Week, but the farm said registration is required. More information and registration can be found here.

More information on Local Food Week (Sept 17-26) can be found here.