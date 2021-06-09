Johnnie Mae Farm Market reopens Friday in SE Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual Johnnie Mae Farm Market returns Friday, Jun. 11, and will be open every Friday through this fall.

The Farm Market began in 2015 as part of a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension – Allen County office. Hours of operation are from 2 to 6 p.m. at the renovated former fire station #9 building on 2518 Winter St.

Seasonal produce like fresh herbs, strawberries and collards, along with herbs grown on-site are offered. Cash and SNAP are also accepted. New this year, SNAP/EBT users can stretch their food dollars with Double up Food Bucks, which is provided in partnership with St. Joseph’s Community Health Foundation.

More details about the market, including family friendly events and other programs, are available on the Johnnie Mae Farm Market website.