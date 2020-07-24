Johnnie Mae Farm Market begins weekly operation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnnie Mae Farm Market is now open on Fridays through the rest of the summer and into the fall. The weekly market will run from 2 to 6 PM, located in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood at 2518 Winter St. in Fort Wayne.

People can purchase vegetables that are grown on-site. Many types of vegetables are available, including cucumbers, collards, summer squash, zucchini, and green tomatoes.

The Johnnie Mae Farm Market is run in partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension – Allen County office.

For more information on the Johnnie Mae Farm Market, click here.