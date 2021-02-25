John Sampson, longtime NEI Regional Partnership head, stepping down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — John Sampson, the president and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, has announced plans to step down.

Sampson will leave the regional economic development organization effective March 31. Sampson has served as the president and CEO of the Regional Partnership since its founding in 2006.

FILE – Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership President and CEO John Sampson (Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership/Facebook)

“I am entirely grateful for this unique privilege and responsibility to have led the Regional Partnership,” said Sampson. “This has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the Regional Partnership team of professionals as well as regional leaders from all sectors. Working together, our region has overcome challenges and achieved major milestones many thought not possible. In collaboration with our partners from the private and public sectors throughout the 11 counties, we have built a foundation of regional strength and momentum that will serve the residents of Northeast Indiana for years to come.”

A national search for Sampson’s replacement will begin immediately, the organization said. A search committee will be formed.

Filling Sampson’s shoes will be no small task.

“Under John’s leadership, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership has been the primary stimulus behind the exceptional regionalization of our 11-county region,” said Sherilyn Emberton, chair of the Regional Partnership Board of Directors. “John and the Regional Partnership team have focused relentlessly on the goal of building a globally competitive economy in Northeast Indiana along with critical partners from both the private and public sector.”

Mark Millett, the Regional Partnership’s board vice chair, said Sampson’s leadership positioned the organization to the upper echelon.

“John’s vision and passion for the Regional Partnership created a unique collaboration of regional constituents to drive economic development in Northeast Indiana,” said Millett. “It is the envy of the State, if not the country, in the business development arena.”