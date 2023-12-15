FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — John Rust made a stop in Fort Wayne in his hunt to get signatures to run for the U.S. Senate seat continues despite ongoing battles in Indiana Supreme Court.

“Today I believe I have over 9,000 signatures,” said Rust.

To get on the ballot, Rust needs only 500 valid signatures from each of Indiana’s nine Congressional districts before February. If that’s the case Rust will take on Congressman Jim Banks in the May Republican primary for US Senate.

“I believe I’m the people’s choice in this race, I’m someone who’s going to work hard for the state of Indiana and not for the establishment in Washington D.C.,” said Rust as he petitioned Friday.

This comes after a court ruled Rust should be allowed to run despite Indiana law that required him to vote in the past two GOP primary elections. The judge deemed the law was unconstitutional. The state’s appeal will be heard in the Indiana Supreme Court in February to decide whether Rust will officially be on the ballot or not.

WANE 15 reached out to Congressman Jim Banks about his thoughts on the Indiana Court’s ruling. Banks had this to say;

“Last week a federal jury ruled that John Rust and his company has to pay back over $50 million they stole from families in a price-gouging scheme. If he gets on the ballot we will compare his record of illegally enriching himself with my conservative record in Congress and service as an Afghanistan veteran.”