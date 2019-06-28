John Lennon tribute band cancels Foellinger concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A show featuring music from John Lennon at the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre is cancelled after the band is unable to attend.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department says the July 13 featuring Just Imagine: The John Lennon Experience will not happen. The band expressed their thanks to Fort Wayne and the Foellinger Outdoor Theatre.

Customers who purchased tickets online through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded, and those who purchased tickets in person can receive full refunds at the point of purchase. For questions, contact the Parks and Recreation main office at 260-427-6000.