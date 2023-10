FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — John Crist will be making his way to Fort Wayne early next year for his Emotional Support Tour.

According to a Facebook post from the Embassy Theatre, Crist is bringing his tour to the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, March 9.

John Crist is a growing stand-up comedian most popular for his YouTube sketches.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. Attendants can purchase tickets online or through the Embassy box office.