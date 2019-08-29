Job information fair attracts city’s leading businesses

Ten employers will discuss their immediate hiring needs at FutureWorx, a job information fair on Thursday at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health, Sweetwater and Lincoln Financial Group are among ten employers that will discuss their immediate hiring needs at FutureWorx. The job information fair is scheduled for Thursday, August 29 at the Grand Wayne Convention Center. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon.

There is no fee to attend but interested jobseekers must pre-register at Eventbrite.com as the event is limited to 300 persons.

“This is not your everyday job fair, ” said Steve Corona, executive director of Latinos Count. The local nonprofit and Parkview Health are the event’s sponsors. “Company representatives will talk about the skills and qualities they need in job applicants. And, college and university representatives will suggest courses or degrees to improve one’s chances of landing a job,” added Corona.

Additional companies participating in the event include Fort Wayne Metals, Kelley Automotive Group, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Sodexo, Michael Kinder and Sons (MKS), Old National Bank, and NIPSCO.

As some jobs require a two or four-year college degree, representatives from Purdue Fort Wayne, the University of St. Francis, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech Community College and Trine University also will be present.

“Our target audience is the jobseeker 18-30 years of age who may or may not be attending college,” said Corona.

Persons interested in attending should go to Eventbrite.com and search for FutureWorx: A Job Information Fair to register.

Latinos Count is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The organization’s vision is to prepare Latino youth for global opportunities. Steve Corona serves as executive director.