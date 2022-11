FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Creative Women of the World will hold their ‘Jingle & Mingle’ Thursday night. Members of the community can come shop, sip wine and meet the staff of CWOW.

There is a chance to win a CWOW gift basket that values over $150 just by attending the event.

CWOW is located at 125 W. Wayne St. and the event will run from 4 to 7 p.m.