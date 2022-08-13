FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis will celebrate a renowned American artist starting Monday. The Jim Dine exhibition will feature the Cincinnati artist through October.

Watch the interview above to learn more about Jim Dine, his artwork, and how USF students got involved in the exhibition.

The University will also host the annual President’s Art Gala on September 10 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center. Learn more about that event in the interview, too.

The Jim Dine exhibition is open from August 15-October 23. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.