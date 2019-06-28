Jim Banks town hall rescheduled

Congressman Jim Banks (R-3rd) has postponed his Fort Wayne town hall.

He blames Democrat “stall tactics” for the delay.

The event was planned for Friday, June 28, but is now scheduled for Wednesday, July 3, at 9 a.m.

The location remains Indiana Tech in the Corporate Engagement Center on the 3rd Floor of the Keene Building located at the corner of Comparet Street and East Washington Boulevard.

A release from a Banks spokesman says “As the humanitarian crisis at our border worsens by the day, radical House progressives have thrown up numerous roadblocks to try and stop the overwhelmingly bipartisan Senate bill that would get aid to those in need and fund the agencies keeping us safe. These actions are against the wishes of the majority of House members, leading to stall tactics and legislative games that will keep Congressman Banks in Washington much longer than anticipated.”

Free parking is available in the Keene Building lot and in the athletic field lot adjacent to Keene.

The release adds this will be Congressman Banks’ sixth town hall of this Congress. Previously, Congressman Banks held Town Hall Meetings in: