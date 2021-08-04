Jim Banks hosts job fair at PFW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 70 potential employers spoke with dozens of potential employees at a job fair Wednesday afternoon at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Representative Jim Banks hosted the event. He and the university say they always see many students and residents get hired because of the job fair.

“From each and every employer whether that’s a small employer, a restaurant perhaps or a large employer in the district that they have good paying available jobs but they can’t find the works to fill them. That’s why we host that job fair. We work on it all year long,” Banks said.

Resume assistance and interview coaching was also available.