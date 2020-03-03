Jim Anderson, longtime Fort Wayne zoo leader, to retire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jim Anderson, who has led the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo as its executive director for more than 25 years, is retiring.

Zoo officials announced Tuesday that Anderson would close a zoo career of more than 40 years at the end of the 2020 season. A reason was not provided.

Anderson joined the zoo in 1976 as a seasonal zoo keeper, and was promoted to curator in 1979. He was named assistant director in 1986, working under then-director Earl Wells.

Anderson was named executive director in 1994. Since, he’s overseen more than $30 million in improvements, including the creation of the Australian Adventure in 1986, the Indonesian Rain Forest in 1996, and the African Journey in 2009.

The zoo draws roughly 600,000 people annually – nearly twice what it attracted when Anderson took the helm.

“While walking away from the place I’ve loved for 44 years is never easy, I’m confident there’s no better time for me to do so – and no better time to continue building our success than the one we have in place now,” said Anderson.

A nationwide search for Anderson’s replacement will begin later. Officials said Anderson will work with the board to find the new director.