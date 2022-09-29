FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Catalytic Converter Thefts continue to rise, Jiffy Lube of Indiana announced the launch of a new identification Catalytic Converter initiative.

It allows Hoosiers to have an added stripe of paint as well as the last eight digits of the vehicle’s VIN number engraved on their catalytic converter. The goal is to add an extra layer of protection to Indiana vehicles.

Steve Sanner, President and CEO of Jiffy Lube of Indiana, says he’s talked with police in Central Indiana to see how they could help prevent catalytic converter thefts, and came up with this program.

“The hope is that if thieves get under the car and see that it’s painted and see the edging of the VIN number that it’ll be a deterrent, if it’s not a deterrent to the thief it should definitely be a deterrent to whoever they pawn these things off to,” Sanner said.

Although the program can’t guarantee that it will stop catalytic converters from being stolen, Sanner says it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s going to make it easier for the Police Officers when they find these converters to track them back to the person who’s car they were taken from,” Sanner said, “hopefully that will lead to them being able to identify where the thieves are operating and hopefully they’ll end up being able to catch them.”

The service is free and no other purchases are necessary. You also don’t need to have a scheduled appointment. It’s available at all Indiana Jiffy Lube locations.