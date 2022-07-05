ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury Monday after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake in Steuben County after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board around 4:30 p.m.

DNR said the 2003 Bombardier Sea-Doo had just been launched into the water from the dock. When the jet ski was started, it exploded, DNR said, with three people on board. Despite being thrown from an exploding jet ski, the three individuals reportedly refused medical treatment and were uninjured.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, DNR said.

Conservation officers remind everyone who operates a watercraft with an inboard motor to always check for fuel leaks and properly ventilate the engine compartment before starting the engine to avoid fires and explosions.