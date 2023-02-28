FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Fort Wayne are helping contribute to assisting charities this March in their “Month of Giving” campaign.

The campaign will join forces with Hoosier Burn Camp, a non-profit organization committed to providing life-changing experiences for young people that have suffered trauma through severe burn injuries.

Donations for the Hoosier Burn Camp will last until March 29, which is recognized as their “Day of Giving” for the campaign. On that day, Jersey Mike’s will give 100 percent of the day’s sales to the organization.

The donations for the campaign will go toward more than 200 different charities in the United States. This includes hospitals, youth organizations and food banks.

Jersey Mike’s aspires to break the national fundraising total of $20 million last year to help the charities fulfill their missions.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving, when every penny goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, CEO and founder of Jersey Mike’s.

Customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store.

Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $67 million for local charities since beginning the campaign in 2011.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and charity partners for this donation, you can visit the Jersey Mike’s website.