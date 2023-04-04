FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — During March, Jersey Mike’s Subs locations and customers across the country help raise money for over 200 local charities.

Through the restaurant’s Month of Giving, two locations in Fort Wayne and another in Crown Point teamed up to raise $30,400 for Hoosier Burn Camp, a nonprofit that aims to provide life-changing experiences for young people who have experienced trauma from a severe burn injury.

Customers were able to provide donations throughout the month of March, and all Jersey Mike’s locations donated all sales from March 29 to local charities during the restaurant’s Day of Giving.

“We were humbled to see how our customers came out in droves to support their local charities on Day of Giving,” said Caroline Jones, senior vice president of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems.

In all, Jersey Mike’s raised $21 million for local charities across the country.

Jersey Mike’s started the annual tradition in 2011.