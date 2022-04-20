FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Award-winning musical Jersey Boys is set to wrap up the Broadway at the Embassy series Thursday night.

The production takes you behind the music and into the stories of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

You’ll hear some of their top 10 hits like “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and more. The interactive musical gives guest the chance to sing and dance along to their favorite songs, while taking a dive into their lives behind the scenes.

Jersey Boys does contain smoke and profane language, and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Tickets start at 35 dollars. The show premieres at the Embassy Theatre Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

