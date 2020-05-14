Jerry Seinfeld return to Embassy Theatre postponed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The return of a comedy icon to the Embassy Theatre stage has been postponed. Jerry Seinfeld’s May 29 show will not go on as scheduled.

According to a release from the theater staff, the show’s change of date is due to the recommendation to limit non-essential gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, established by the Allen County and Indiana departments of health.

A new date for Seinfeld’s second Embassy appearance in three years is expected to be announced soon. Tickets for the original show will be honored on a new date. Refunds can be requested in the next 30 days.

Additional questions can be answered by calling the Embassy Theatre at (260) 424-5665.