FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jerry Seinfeld has rescheduled his postponed Embassy Theatre performance.

The comedian will visit Fort Wayne June 22, 2023, at 7 p.m., the Embassy Theatre announced Monday.

Seinfeld was originally scheduled to perform at the Embassy Theatre in 2020, but the show was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous ticketholders can use their tickets for the new date. Remaining tickets are on sale to the general public now at at ticketmaster.com or the Embassy Theatre box office.

From the Embassy Theatre:

Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine. He has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote two best-selling books (Is this Anything? and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.