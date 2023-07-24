FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jennings Recreation Center is celebrating its 75 anniversary with a blowout celebration on Wednesday.

The celebration will kick off at 5:30 pm and run until 7:30 pm at 1330 McCulloch Street. The celebration will have an open house, carnival games, horse-drawn wagon rides, and animals.

Flyer for the 75 Anniversary

For kids, there will be face painting and bounce houses. Food and refreshments will be available to those in attendance while supplies last.

For more information regarding the event and the recreation center head to Parks and Recreation’s website.