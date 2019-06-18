Jefferson Starship to play at Clyde Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Classic rockers Jefferson Starship have announced a date at Fort Wayne’s Clyde Theatre.

The “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” group will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Friday, Sept. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

An evolution from the group Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship released released eight gold and platinum selling albums, scored 20 hit singles and sold out concerts worldwide from 1974 and 1984. The current Jefferson Starship lineup includes David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Chris Smith, Cathy Richardson and Jude Gold.