FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jefferson Pointe will add one more store to its roster in 2024, this time a focus on all things comfy.

Lovesac will be coming to the Fort Wayne scene in the winter of 2024 according to the furniture company’s website. Beginning back in 1995 Lovesac started as a Lovesac, which was at the time of its invention an 8-foot foam bean bag. Lovesac then transformed to include customizable “sactionals” with washable covers and the option of StealthTech™ which offers surround sound hidden in the cushions.

The new Lovesac location will be located at 4210 W Jefferson Boulevard within Jefferson Pointe. To find out more about Lovesac head to their website.