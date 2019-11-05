Jefferson Pointe to light Christmas tree Saturday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jefferson Pointe will light “Fort Wayne’s tallest tree” during a festive holiday celebration this weekend.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. The event will feature a light show synchronized to Christmas music and an appearance by Santa.

“Fort Wayne has embraced the tree lighting event as a family tradition, and we see the community come together to celebrate for our biggest attendance all year,” said Katrina Walburn, Jefferson Pointe marketing manager.

Guests are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to avoid traffic hassle. Additional traffic officers will be brought in to handle the traffic flow, Walburn said.

Santa will visit with children of all ages from 7-9 p.m. during the event. He’ll return to the shopping center from Nov. 29 until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, next to Mainstream Boutique across from Eddie Bauer.

After the tree lighting, the display of lights to music will run nightly each half hour beginning at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.