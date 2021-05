FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Friday Nites Live summer concert series will return to the Jefferson Pointe shopping center this summer.

The free concerts will be held in the fountain area outside of Von Maur each Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., from July 2 through Sept. 3.

The series will include bands such as Good Night Grace, Ty Causey, and Junk Yard Band.