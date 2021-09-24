Jefferson Pointe to add Burlington Coat Factory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jefferson Pointe will soon be adding Burlington Coat Factory to the list of stores found at the outdoor shopping mall.

Permits filed with the City of Fort Wayne show the space formerly occupied by Barnes and Noble will be renovated to make way for the department store.

Jefferson Pointe confirmed Friday that Burlington has officially signed a lease.

Burlington currently has two locations in Fort Wayne, one on Illinois Road and another in Glenbrook Commons. More information on the new location is expected to be released in the near future.