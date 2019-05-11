Jefferson Pointe offers Mother’s Day gift deals

A gift sure to impress mom is just a shopping trip away at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center. Some of the retailers offering Mother’s Day bundles and deals are Vera Bradley, Bath and Body Works, Aveda, DeBrand Fine Chocolates, Francesca’s, and Brighton Collectables.

Everything you could need to make mom feel her best, is all at one place.

Marketing Manager Katrina Walburn showed off items in Studio 15. She showcased Bath and Body Works and Aveda which offer products for mom to have a little self-pampering. Katrina says Vera Bradley and Brighton Collectables will give mom a fresh style as we head into the summer months with handbags and accessories.

She explains Fort Wayne staple, DeBrand Fine Chocolates has specialty Mother’s Day items. Let mom indulge with their delectable treats.

If you’re not sure what to get mom, Francesca’s might be the stop for you. The store offers a variety of items to get that perfect gift for the amazing woman in your life.

Jefferson Pointe is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 12-5 p.m.

Learn more about the stores by clicking here.

