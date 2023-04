FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Bed Bath & Beyond located in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center is now closed, according to a spokeswoman for Jefferson Pointe.

Doors officially closed on April 8th.

The closure comes after the retail chain announced it was closing another 150 stores in February, according to the Associated Press. Five of those stores were in Indiana.

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday.