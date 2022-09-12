MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.

The initial investigation revealed the Jeep didn’t stop at the intersection’s stop sign and collided with the trailer of the semi.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Bradley C. Wendel of Coldwater, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff.

The release said the driver of the semi, 51-year-old Roel Villarreal of Edinburgh, Texas, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.