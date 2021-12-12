Jeep ride honors quadruple shooting victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local Jeep group is organizing a memorial ride for a family of recent shooting victims.

Summit City Wheelers is giving back to the Long family with a Sunday ride in their honor.

Members of the Long family were shot in their West Cook Road home November 29. 50-year-old Mark Long, 45-year-old Lisa Long, and 15-year-old Mahala Long were shot that night by 20-year-old Samuel Long.

Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger said during the investigation that the last time a homicide like this happened in Allen County was back in the 1990s.

Mark and Lisa Long were members of Summit City Wheelers.

The participating drivers are meeting at Brotherhood Mutual between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to prepare for the 3 p.m. ride. The plan is to arrive at the family’s house by 3:30.

Up to 70 Jeeps are predicted for the ride, which the public is welcome to be part of.