Jaylon Smith teams up with Trojan for condom ad

Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame standout and current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith can add condom pitchman to his resume.

Smith has partnered with Trojan Condoms for its “Trojan Sack Party” contest. The condom maker will give away a “year’s worth” of condoms for each sack during Sunday’s Super Bowl, “so you can explore with confidence.”

In a video on Twitter promoting the contest, Smith says, “we all know that defense wins championships,” and encouraged men to “wrap up … the quarterback, that is.”

The enter the contest, Smith said fans should retweet his tweet.

Smith is coming off a career year in 2019. He led the Cowboys with a career-high 142 tackles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

